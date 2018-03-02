Dr. Connie Mariano Speaks for Provost’s Lecture Series on Women in Leadership

On Feb. 26, 2018, Stevens hosted retired Rear Admiral of the U.S. Navy and former White House physician Dr. Connie Mariano as a speaker for the Provost’s Lecture Series on Women in Leadership.

Dr. Mariano was born on a Naval Base in the Philippines and arrived in the U.S. at the age of two. While her family was not wealthy, Dr. Mariano worked extremely hard and went on to graduate as valedictorian of her high school and receive cum laude honors alongside her Biology degree from the University of California, San Diego’s Revelle College. She was then able to attend medical school at the Uniformed Services University School of Medicine through the Navy, consequently binding her to a 10-year military contract.

At the conclusion of her 10-year commitment, Dr. Mariano was ready to fill out a release form and begin to lead a more relaxing lifestyle, but her decision was interrupted by a phone call from her boss. Dr. Mariano’s boss wanted to nominate her, as well as four men, for the position of Physician to the President of the United States, to represent the U.S. Navy. After mulling over the decision, Dr. Mariano decided to not sign the release form and instead apply for the job. Consequently, she traveled to Washington, D.C. in December of 1991 for the interview. She recalls the moments before her interview as nerve-wracking, overhearing her interviewer—former White House physician Dr. Burton J. Lee III—shouting just moments before she entered the room. As a mother of two, Dr. Mariano could not help but notice a tan band-aid across his forehead, the very same remedy she would apply to the “boo-boos” of her children. The familiarity of the situation served as a “sign,” and she entered Dr. Lee’s office with newfound confidence.

Dr. Lee asked her the very question that plagues all interviewees alike—why do you want the position? Dr. Mariano recalls that she spoke as “her true self,” and explained to Dr. Lee that she was interested in the position in order to pay back the country for supporting her family and putting her through school, and she thought that “there was no better way to do that than by serving the Commander in Chief.” Dr. Mariano also went on to say that she was confident in her skills as a doctor, noting her adaptability as a “trench doctor, not a desk doctor.” Ultimately, Dr. Mariano’s interview was cut short, as Dr. Lee told her that regardless of who else remained to be interviewed, Dr. Mariano secured the job. He exited the room to inform the First Lady of the newest White House physician, Dr. Mariano.

Dr. Mariano would go on to “pay back” the United States for nine years, serving as the White House physician to three U.S. presidents: George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush. The job entailed a large commitment, as she was on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. She was expected to follow presidents on trips, provide counsel and care to the First Family, and live on the edge when the possibility of presidential assassination or sudden death was a reality. She also notes the trepidation that came with the change in political parties, trepidation that was quelled by the highly experienced and perceptive White House staff, including the butlers and housekeepers. “Just take care of whoever lives in this house,” one of the women on the cleaning staff advised her. And that’s what Dr. Mariano did, and as a result, she came to value unexpected sources and now recommends to all audiences to seek advice from individuals that may be overlooked in order to gain a different perspective. From her work in the White House, Dr. Mariano also learned the importance of learning from predecessors and advocating for positive change, even when people resist and say “we’ve always done it this way.”

Dr. Mariano retired from active Navy service after 24 years, nine of which were served as White House physician at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Since then, she has been able to reconnect with her children who felt her absence during her time in the White House and Navy. Dr. Mariano admits that although finding a balance is tough, “it is never too late for your happily-ever-after.” She withdrew from the nation’s capital and went on to become a consultant in the Executive Health Program at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, from 2001 to 2005. She now leads the Center for Executive Medicine, a medical concierge practice which she founded in 2005 that provides presidential-quality medical care to CEOs and their families.

Dr. Mariano concluded her lecture with some “prescriptions” for all members in the audience: find your purpose, discover your calling, improve everything you touch, take care of yourself, embrace optimism, maintain faith, family, and friends; and most importantly, always be grateful.

Following Dr. Mariano’s presentation and several audience questions, Provost Christophe Pierre then presented the Provost’s Lecture Series on Women in Leadership Award to Melanie Caba. Melanie Caba is a junior Stevens student involved with Gear and Triangle, Order of Omega, Sigma Delta Tau, and serves as the Chair of Health and Wellness Committee in the Student Government Association. Caba accepted the award and later stated that “it is such an honor to be the inaugural recipient of this award on behalf of the office of the Provost and in honor of the speaker Dr. Mariano. After learning more about Dr. Mariano’s career, I aspire to follow in her footsteps and become the first of many throughout my career.” Caba also expressed her hopes for the future, saying, “I can be like Dr. Mariano by inspiring young women to be outstanding and strong leaders. Attending the lecture, I was reminded that I can do extraordinary things. And I can be a leader to others by being myself and following my passions.”

This was the first lecture in the Provost’s Lecture Series on Women in Leadership with Provost Christophe Pierre in office. He invited Dr. Mariano to speak as “she is a great role model, especially for women.” Provost Pierre believes that it is essential for the Stevens community to hear stories of individuals who rise through adversity and attain success, as such anecdotes are motivating, encouraging, and applicable to everyone. Provost Pierre stated that “it will be hard to find a better speaker than Dr. Mariano, but we are up to the challenge.” The Office of the Provost will continue this lecture series, ideally hosting one speaker per semester, with women from different fields that are able to offer various perspectives to inspire the Stevens faculty and students. The Women in Leadership Award will be carried on as well, in order to tie each lecture to a Stevens student leader.

More information about the lecture series can be found on the Stevens website, under the Office of the Provost page.