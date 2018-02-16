Newman Catholic celebrates Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras, French for Shrove Tuesday, was Feb. 13 this year. The Newman Catholic Association held its yearly celebration on the day before the Catholic season of Lent begins, where they feast before a period of fasting and penance. Despite celebrating every year, Angelica Torres, the organization’s secretary and treasurer, said, “I don’t believe we had such a big set up last year, when I was a freshman.” The purpose of the event is to celebrate and gorge before entering into a holy state of mind to receive ashes the next day in the form of a simple cross on one’s forehead.