Lore-El Cocoa & Crafting

The Lore-El Center for Women’s Leadership held Cocoa & Crafting on Thursday, January 25 in Jacobus Lounge. Several tables around Jacobus were dedicated to painting and decorating glass jars. Hot chocolate and dessert were served to attendees. Dhivya Shankar, and Mary Libera, 4/5 Mechanical Engineers and student coordinators for Lore-El commented, “The Lore-El program is an organization that creates programming to empower women. We coordinate events in professional development, arts and culture, and health and wellness. This event is our first welcome back for the semester and is intended for people to relax and come together.”

The Lore-El Center has a lot of events planned for this semester, including an Entrepreneurship Panel, Zumba session, Women’s History Month Symposium, Alumni Networking Night, Cooper-Hewitt Trip, Self Care Workshop and more. Most of their programs require registration online through DuckLink. For more information, please contact loreelprograms@stevens.edu.