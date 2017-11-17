New MyStevens login improvements coming

The Stevens Enterprise Information Systems department announced that a new Stevens User Login page will be launching “in the coming weeks.” The project, according to Michael Parente, Director of Enterprise Information Systems, is broken into three phases. Parente said in an email, Enterprise Information Systems will “upgrade the Stevens single sign-on system, add two-factor authentication, and install a new identity and access management system.”

The first phase, as far as most users are concerned, is a cosmetic upgrade. The new login page will also be optimized for mobile, so Stevens students will be able to access their Stevens resources more easily. It will also be more secure and reliable.

The second phase is the implementation of two-factor authentication for systems that contain sensitive data such as “Workday, Slate, Kuali, and Concur.” Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a security measure that requires both a piece of information that only a Stevens student would know — such as a password or a PIN — and something that they have — such as a phone — to access their account. Notably, Stevens has chosen to use Duo as a 2FA provider, rather than other platforms. If students currently use more than one service — other 2FA services such as Google or Facebook — they can’t use their existing app and need to install the Duo app. This is a net gain for account security of Stevens students.

The third and final phase is the creation of an “Account Self-Service Portal,” which enables Stevens students to set up security questions, add additional means of communication for security notifications, and reset user account passwords, even in the case that they forget their password. Stevens students will no longer have to physically go to IT to reset their forgotten Stevens password.

The rollout will start with the Stevens login page in mid-November, with the other improvements coming at a later date.