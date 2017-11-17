Delta Phi Epsilon hosts Castle Point Cravings

Delta Phi Epsilon held its annual fall philanthropy event, “Castle Point Cravings” on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The purpose of the event was to raise money for Delta Phi Epsilon’s two philanthropies, The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders. Students were able to buy tickets at the door or ahead of time, and they were able to try foods donated in sample sizes from Hoboken businesses, including Insomnia Cookies, Shaka Bowl, Giovanni’s, Pita Pit, Karma Kafe, Baking Mama, The Little Grocery, and 16 Handles. Guests of the event were also able to try food cooked by Theta Xi’s chef, as well as treats from a bake-off between Delta Phi Epsilon’s membership classes. Emily Ferguson, who communicated and worked with the businesses to acquire food for the event, commented, “We had a great showing of support, with many students showing up for the event. Thank you so much to the student body for supporting our philanthropies!”