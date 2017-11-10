Gear and Triangle hosts Emerging Leaders Retreat

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Gear and Triangle (G&T), Order of Omega, and the Student Government Association (SGA) hosted its Emerging Leaders Retreat at Fairview Lake YMCA in Newton, NJ. The retreat allowed the 40 students that attended to develop their leadership styles and teamwork abilities. At the event, students were taught about different leadership styles. The event started with a hike along the Appalachian Trail followed by three core leadership lectures and various team building events. One of the events had all of the attendees attempt to stand on a small, wooden platform. However, after working together, the team was able to find a creative solution to the problem. “The group obstacles activities were fun, especially when we came to the ‘aha moment’ of how to solve the obstacle and get the entire team to succeed,” said Elina Tuder, an attendee of the retreat. The retreat was a success and allowed many of the new leaders on campus to help refine their leadership skills.