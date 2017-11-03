Lore-El hosts follow-up She Negotiates workshop

The Lore-El Center hosted the event LeadHERship Lunch: She Negotiates last Wednesday. The workshop was conducted by She Negotiates, an organization which aims to help women develop skills in negotiation, communication, and confidence to counter the gender wage gaps and have effective conversations in the workplace.

The event covered salary negotiation skills, interest-based negotiation, and effective communication skills to improve negotiation overall. A number of undergraduate and graduate students attended, and there were cookies and sandwiches from the campus catering service, CompassOne.

Michelle MacLeod, Graduate Coordinator at Lore-El, explained how this workshop was created to replicate a specific, well-received section of the LeadHERship conference that took place a few weeks prior.

“We wanted to provide those who were unable to attend the conference or her particular session with the opportunity to engage in this workshop, and Jamie Lee, who ran a similar workshop at our LeadHERship conference, was happy to come back to campus for a follow-up!”

When asked about the difference between this event and the conference, MacLeod noted, that in comparison to the conference “this was a smaller group, which allowed for more discussion and practice negotiating.”