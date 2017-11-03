First Hoboken Out of the Darkness Walk starts on Palmer Lawn

Hoboken’s first Out of the Darkness Walk through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) took place on campus last Sunday. The 2-mile walk was co-organized by Stevens students and Hoboken residents in hopes of raising funds and attention towards suicide awareness. Funds raised from the walk were donated directly to local schools and organizations to help implement education and support systems in the community.

As suicide climbs to the second leading cause of death among 20 to 24 year old adults, the Stevens community is implementing more mental health education and resources through Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Stevens Athletics.

Ashley Peck, a sophomore who was one of the Out of the Darkness coordinators, has participated in many of the AFSP walks in her hometown. Peck explained that these walks are very important to not only raise awareness but also act as a memorial for lost loved ones or for those that have battled depression, stating “Presence at these kinds of event really speaks volumes of how important it is to educate people regarding depression and the resources available.”

With a total of 221 people registered to walk, many represented Stevens organizations such as Kappa Sigma, Phi Sigma Sigma, Men’s Lacrosse, Women’s Lacrosse, Men’s Swimming, and Women’s Swimming.

Peck expressed that the Out of the Darkness outreach is “looking to grow, but this first year was a great success.”

Although the walk was cut short to one mile due to weather conditions, Hoboken Out of the Darkness raised $19,342 dollars so far. Donations will continue to be accepted online through the Hoboken Out of the Darkness Walk website until the end of December.