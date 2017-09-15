ESC Presents: Chip N Dip Night

On Tuesday, Sep. 12 at 9:00 p.m., Ethnic Student Council — commonly called ESC — hosted a Chip N Dip Event in Babbio Atrium. The event included booths of all the ethnic clubs on campus, as well as the multicultural fraternities and sorority.

The booths present included Irish Club, Middle Eastern Student Association, Latin American Association, Polish American Cultural Society, Korean Student Association, Filipino Association of Student Tech, Chinese Student Association, Indian Undergraduate Association, and the Black Student Union.

The different ESC organizations provided food for the attendees — including lumpia shanghai (a Chinese cuisine), fried chicken wings, Irish sausages, and various other things.

There were games hosted by all member clubs of the Ethnic Student Council to win prizes and raffle tickets. And towards the end of the event, the multicultural fraternities and sororities — Omega Phi Beta, Lambda Upsilon Lambda, and Nu Alpha Phi — performed their famed step dances.

*Photo credits to Chelsea Aure