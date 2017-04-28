SAVE Earth Day celebration

On Wednesday, April 26th, SAVE, in collaboration with the Entertainment Committee, Engineers for a Sustainable World, and the Student Faculty Alliance, hosted an Earth Day Celebration Event in Bissinger. It was initially planned to be held on Palmer Lawn, but due to inclement weather had to be moved indoors. Various tables were set up from all of the organizations at the event. ESW and SAVE showcased projects, had water bottle and crank flashlight handouts, and sold recycled jewelry (rings made from skateboards, bracelets made from guitar strings). Stevens Urban Agriculture and Amnesty International had events where you could learn about potting plants and environmental awareness. Rotaract made and painted bird houses from recycled cardboard, Waste Management, Citizens Climate Lobby, and Gotham 360 gave out information about what they do. Waste management also had “beer pong” with mini trash cans and ping pong balls. There was free Mamoun’s, Taco Truck, and Ben and Jerry’s for students to sample, as well as a variety of fruit and beverages were available courtesy of CompassOne. “It was a lot to organize, but it was really awesome working with Greg Klesaris and EC!” said Liz Morris, of SAVE. “We had sooo much food and so many people there.” Two bands were playing music, In the Works and Frontrunner. There was also a raffle where they gave out solar powered battery packs for phones and eco-spheres (little self-sustaining ecosystems inside glass with water, algae, and brine shrimp inside).