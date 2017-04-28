Math fail! Stevens’ “Castle Point” actually a 3-dimensional region consisting of infinitely many points

Sorry Stevens, but whoever named “Castle Point” completely forgot everything they learned in MA 121! A point is a unique location in space with no defined length, area, or volume. While this scenic part of Hoboken is definitely a unique location, it clearly occupies 3-dimensional space and therefore consists of infinitely many points, not just one.

A single point exists in zero dimensions. That spot on our campus? 3 dimensions. Length, width, and height: it’s got all of ‘em. How could they miss the mark by 3 entire dimensions? That would be like if you paid to see a 4-D movie, but you had to instead watch the whole thing on an infinitely thin 1-dimensional screen. What a rip off!

Sure, we all make simple math mistakes every once in a while, but mistaking 0 for 3? It’s not like they named it “Castle Line” or “Castle Plane.” Even if they did, that could technically be correct since 1-dimensional space-filling curves, such as the Hilbert curve, have been proven to be able occupy 2- and 3-dimensional space. But nope, they went with “Castle Point”. Way to go, Stevens.

Has the person who named it “Castle Point” ever actually been to Castle Point? Clearly not. Any sane, 3-dimensional person would know that for them to exist fully within a region, that region could not extend any fewer than 3 dimensions. Whoever came up with the name is either insane or is some zero-dimensional being. (If it was a zero-dimensional being who in fact came up with the name, all apologies! I can see why you would think to call it that.)

As a University that prides itself in its STEM programs, we should be ashamed that this portrayal of false science has gone on for this long. At this time, to make sure we’re calling it something mathematically correct, I want to encourage all current students to begin calling this place by a corrected alternative: “Castle Points”.