Stevens for Solidarity will be held on Walker Lawn on Wednesday, March 22nd from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The goal is to “unify the members of our campus by imploring all to look beyond party lines, see beyond the red and blue, in order to strengthen Stevens’ resolve to stand against discriminatory federal and municipal policies.” They hope to mobilize the Stevens’ community to stand with those affected by the current political climate by initiating a grassroots activism campaign. The event will include speakers, an opportunity to express views through a photo activism campaign called “The America I Believe In,” a peaceful walk around campus, and an opportunity to learn about and take action on human rights issues. Through the walk, they want to show that solidarity and support extends to everyone, especially every single member of the Stevens community, regardless of gender, race, background, religion, sexual orientation, or national origin. They emphasize that the event is not looking to attack any politician or political party as organizer Soindos Abdah states: “simply put, we are human beings standing together because regardless of our differences we all deserve the same rights, opportunities, support, and sense of security.”