Hayden Hall wins 2017 freshman dodgeball tournament

On Tuesday, the Office of Residence Life hosted the annual freshman dodgeball tournament in Walker gymnasium. All of the freshman residence halls competed against each other to show fellow classmates which hall was best. Each hall wore their halls’ colors to represent their dorm hall teams. Last year’s champions, Davis, sported the color red, while Hayden wore blue, Castle Point Hall represented with black, and Humphreys was green. Each team fought their hardest for the title in a sea of colors.

Each RA from the freshman residence hall attended to coach and support their team last Tuesday. In total, 25 Resident Assistants attended the tournament, including 14 from lower campus and 11 from upper campus.

The tournament commenced with the first matchup, Castle Point Hall versus Humphreys Hall. The black-clad Castle Point Hall started off strong with multiple eliminations within seconds of the commencement. Humphreys Hall, dressed in green, returned the favor with a strong defense that would ultimately lead to their victory. After that, the next matchup filled the floor. Hayden Hall faced off against last year’s victor, Davis Hall. Both teams started strong with very minimal eliminations. The match went on with both teams seeming evenly matched. Eliminations came slowly but culminated with a Hayden victory. The next and final match for first and second place was between Hayden and Humphreys Hall. After a tense match, Hayden emerged victorious.

Captain Maggi was the referee of the tournament with a few Resident Assistants acting as sideline coaches. There were over 200 participants and 25 freshman hall RA’s. After the final match, Davis residents Gina DeOliveira and Victoria Kapp were named this year’s freshmen hall MVP’s for their outstanding performances.