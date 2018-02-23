Wait, are y’all serious?

I must confess: I bandwagon with Democrats and left-leaning people for nearly everything. I march in all the protests, I tweet the trendy hashtags, and I campaign for the people who advocate for the rights of marginalized groups. This bandwagoning occurs just because I happen to believe in all the causes that are popular among left-leaning people, not because I blindly support everything a Democrat says.

Recently, Democrats have been talking about the 2020 Presidential Election, discussing who they hope to see run against Trump. There’s even been a desire among Democrats to support a person who has rarely been associated with the highest office of the land, someone whom many believe is a good fit for the position — Oprah Winfrey — as in, Oprah Winfrey, the world-acclaimed television host.

This thought arose after her impassioned speech at the 2018 Golden Globes, where she advocated for people of color, sexual assault victims, and for the general well-being of America. It was a wonderful speech, I must admit, and evidently many Americans agreed. Rasmussen Reports, a nonpartisan polling center, surveyed Americans after Oprah’s speech and asked them if they’d vote for Oprah if she ran for president. To my surprise, she received resounding support from “76% of Democrats.” According to the survey, 48% of likely voters, both Republican and Democrat, said that they’d vote “for Winfrey, while 38% would choose Trump.” All this means is that if a presidential election was conducted the day after Oprah gave that Golden Globe speech, she would have been elected president.

That is terrifying.

Let me make one thing very clear: I do not think Oprah should be president at all, and it would be irresponsible for anyone to think otherwise. It took only one speech and her name-brand recognition for 48% of voters to feel confident voting for Oprah for the United States presidency. She didn’t have to talk about policy or explain her positions on contentious political issues; she only needed one speech. It concerns me that nearly a majority of Americans could be convinced to vote for Oprah for president so easily.

But that’s not even my primary reason for opposing an Oprah Winfrey presidency. My main reason for not wanting Oprah as president is similar to my reason for not wanting Kanye West as Secretary of Homeland Security. Or for not wanting Kylie Jenner as Ambassador to the United Nations. Or for not wanting Miley Cyrus as governor of Colorado. None of these people, particularly Oprah, have demonstrated their fitness for a very complex, unique, and demanding job.

It’s no fault of Oprah’s that she never prepared herself for the presidency; she probably never considered running for office while hosting her talk show (nor do I think, even now, she legitimately considers running for president). While I respect her lifelong career as a television host and while I admire her character and values, that alone does not qualify her to be the President of the United States.

Americans must remember the importance of being president. No political position is more profound than the presidency, for it represents the highest ideals of leadership, devotion, intelligence, respect, and power. To serve as president, a person must understand military strategy, domestic and international affairs, public policy, and must guide America during times of great stress.

Some Americans are desperate to have anyone other than Donald Trump serve as president — to have a president who inspires, who is inclusive, who is a strong leader, who is a smart speaker, and who is kind. And since Oprah provides the compassion and charisma that many Americans miss, some people will cling to her. I understand that. But while Oprah may deserve many things, she does not deserve the presidency.

As much as I love Oprah, the American people deserve a president who has dedicated their life to public service and who is qualified to hold the prestigious office. We’ve already had one reality television star as president. Let’s not make it two.