Stevens Club Bowling advances to IFC Sectionals

The Stevens Tech Bowling Team placed first in their final regular-season tournament of the season, the ‘Metro Classic,’ on Feb. 17, 2018. Players Nicholas Sparta and Bailey Bancroft won the doubles portion of the event with a combined 815 series for four games. Andrew Yenna won the singles portion of the event with a 409 two-game series. In addition to these awards, three players on the team qualified for the All Tournament Team: Thomas Wisnewski with an average of 192 for the day, Nicholas Sparta with a 193.5 average, and Andrew Yenna with a 197.3 average for the day. Yenna was also named All-Events Champion. Their strong season, with a total of two first place wins and one second place win, qualified them for the IFC sectional tournament happening March 10 and 11.

The team was super excited from the win and to end their season off strong. “We’ve been doing better,” said Treasurer Jonathan Ku. “Going to sectionals is really good. The top eighty schools in the country advance to it. We’re 71st in the country right now, as a non-varsity team.”

Secretary Andrew Yenna explained, “our team has improved drastically in the past two years because of the incoming freshman that have been strong. The past couple years, [the freshmen have] been bowling well before college. By the time they become seniors, the idea is that they become much better.” They hope that after this year’s talented freshmen develop more skills, the goal for next year and the year after will be Nationals.

The team will be participating in the Intercollegiate Team Sectionals, hosted by the United States Bowling Conference. Although the team is technically co-ed and welcome to all students interested in the sport, eight people are generally on the tournament team. “There are different levels of people that we have,” explained Ku. “The tournament team is different; [it has] people that came in with talent, aiming to get better and better.”

Generally, members of the team are required to attend two 2-hour practices a week, but in order to prepare for the upcoming sectionals, the team will have special 8-hour, full-day practices to simulate the tournament. The team’s coach comes to their practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and they practice in the basement of Howe. “Having our own bowling alley definitely is great,” agreed both Yenna and Ku. They further explained that all their equipment is conveniently stored there, and the lanes are reserved exclusively for them during their times of practice.

Although Club Bowling does not have any active social media pages, they are eager to spread their presence on campus and the word on their most recent activities. More information regarding Club Bowling can be found on the Stevens campus recreation page. Reach out to club President David Cortinas or Director of Campus Recreation John Maurizi with any questions.