Taste of Duckbills

Photo by Jeel Shah

Posted By: Matthew Doto February 16, 2018

On Thursday, the Campus Card Office sponsored Taste of Duckbills in Babbio Atrium. This event featured food, games, and giveaways from locations around Hoboken which take Duckbills as payment, such as H&S Giovanni’s, Hansel & Griddle, Aether Game Cafe, Mr. Wraps, Bareburger, Pure Pita, Makai Poke Co., Dunkin’ Donuts, Margherita’s Pizza & Cafe, O’Bagel, GFG Bakery Cafe, and Karma Kafe. It also included selections from Compass One and the Campus Store.

Taste of Duckbills this semester ran from 12 to 2 p.m. and was, according to one student, “well enjoyed by all.” If you missed it this semester, there’s no need to worry – Taste of Duckbills happens each semester, so look out for it in the Fall!

