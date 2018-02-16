On Thursday, the Campus Card Office sponsored Taste of Duckbills in Babbio Atrium. This event featured food, games, and giveaways from locations around Hoboken which take Duckbills as payment, such as H&S Giovanni’s, Hansel & Griddle, Aether Game Cafe, Mr. Wraps, Bareburger, Pure Pita, Makai Poke Co., Dunkin’ Donuts, Margherita’s Pizza & Cafe, O’Bagel, GFG Bakery Cafe, and Karma Kafe. It also included selections from Compass One and the Campus Store.

Taste of Duckbills this semester ran from 12 to 2 p.m. and was, according to one student, “well enjoyed by all.” If you missed it this semester, there’s no need to worry – Taste of Duckbills happens each semester, so look out for it in the Fall!