A special thank you

I’m sure you are all aware that germs are making their way through campus. You can constantly hear people coughing in class, people on the streets saying, “my throat feels a little itchy…,” etc. I was one of the victims of this wave of sickness. It started off with a small irritation in my throat, and then the next thing I know, I am confined to bed with a fever.

Now, when most people are sick, they forget about all their responsibilities. I, on the other hand, felt bombarded with thoughts of all the things I have to do, how this sickness couldn’t have come at a worse time, and how behind I’m going to be on everything. The fever only fueled my anxiety of not being able to catch up. Combine that with a general feeling of weakness, and I am not really sure how I was able to get anything done.

Well, that’s a lie. I know exactly how I was able to get through this week. It was due to the support and care of my loved ones. Their help and guidance helped keep me sane. This week reminded me how easy it is to take someone for granted and that it isn’t until we are reminded how much we need someone that we remember to say thank you.

So this week I wanted to remind you all to look at the people in your lives and to tell them thank you. Tell them thank you for helping you with homework, thank you for making you tea, thank you for listening when you needed to vent. These people are such an important part of our lives and yet we so easily forget that. Yes, Valentine’s Day has passed, and maybe you didn’t have a date, but you definitely have loved ones and it’s time you show them a little appreciation. So call your mom and ask her about her day, bring food to a friend who’s stressed out studying (you know they would do the same), and just say thank you. After all, next time you are in need of help, they will always be there for you.