American Chemical Society celebrates Valentine’s Day

The American Chemical Society (ACS) hosted a Valentine’s Day celebration on Wednesday, February 7 at 5 PM in Hayden Lounge. At the event, the club provided the opportunity for students to make bath bombs, Borax hearts, test tube valentines, and enjoy a wide variety of sugary treats. ACS wanted to give students a break from their lives and give them a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Secretary Vitaliya Taletska, said, “We want to show chemistry as fun and a good way to make things for the love of your life.” ACS’s next General Body Meeting will be held on Wednesday Feb. 28 at 5 PM in EAS 329.