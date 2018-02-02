KSA celebrates Lunar New Year

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the Korean Student Association hosted Korean Lunar New Year to celebrate the first day of their calendar. This typically coincides with the second new moon following the winter solstice. This event has a focus on the family, especially on the family’s ancestors. The food was your typical KSA event fare plus some seasonal foods – moon pies, pocky, chicken, and rice. If you’ve been to a KSA event, you’re familiar with the food.

KSA meets every other Monday night at 9 p.m. in BC 210, and their next meeting is Feb. 12.