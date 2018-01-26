Updated SGA Constitution is Ratified

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, the new constitution proposed by the SGA was ratified. Announced on Jan. 22, the changes brought forth by the constitution are designed to facilitate the SGA’s legislative process. It also helps with the fluidity of the association by creating a more organized environment that is designed to run more efficiently than before. Many of the changes made to the constitution regard the removal of certain provisions due to them being outdated and irrelevant.

To gain approval, at least one third of the student population had to vote on the new constitution, and, of those votes, a minimum of two thirds had to be in favor of accepting the constitution. Of the 1,061 students who voted on the new constitution, 869 of the votes were in favor of passing the new constitution, which was enough for it to pass. Of the ballots cast, 107 were recorded as “No” and the remaining 85 were cast as “Abstain.” The results of the referendum have been verified and approved by the Office of Student Life, granting validity to the new constitution.

One of the major changes made to the constitution was the addition of more Senators from each class. Students stand to benefit from this change, since having a larger Senate creates more opportunities to get involved with the SGA. The SGA will also benefit from this because they will be able to complete tasks and responsibilities at an accelerated pace due to the increased amount of active Senators.

In addition to the more major changes to the constitution, the formatting and wording were also changed. The better organization of the ideas and provisions in the constitution will help students find it easier to read and comprehend. Additionally, the better formatting clears up any miscommunication or confusion that could potentially alter the outcome of future votes and elections.