C2GS and Anime Club come together to host LANime

The Computer and Console Gaming Society (C2GS) and Anime Club came together to host “LANime” in BC 122 on Saturday, Nov. 11. LANime is a co-hosted event that takes place once each semester. At the event, students could participate in the “LAN” by bringing their games or gaming systems to set up and play with friends, or they could watch anime, which was playing on the two projectors all night. Games students attending played ranged from “League of Legends” to “Super Smash Brothers Brawl” to “Twitch Plays Pokemon.” There were also people playing card and board games in BC 104. Anime series that were projected included “Pokemon Sun and Moon,” “Initial D,” “Boku no Hero Academia,” and “Inferno Cop.”

Another large focus of the event was the food. C2GS hosts LANs every Thursday, but there are only Epic LANs, which last all night and have food, once a month. For LANime, they brought in an assortment of Japanese snacks, including Pocky, Hi-Chew, Shrimp Chips, and a variety of drinks. The popular snacks were depleted within the first 10 minutes of the 10-hour event. Around 11 p.m., Onigiri, also known as rice balls, from KoroKoro were brought in for the attendees. There were six fillings for students to choose from, and because a lot were ordered, most people went back for second and third helpings. A tutorial video on how to open rice ball packaging played while students sampled the Japanese staple. Around 2 a.m., Cluck-U and coffee were served, and even later on, energy drinks.

Over 120 students stopped by for LANime. C2GS has been hosting Epic LANs for over 10 years and hosts regular LANs every Thursday night in BC122 starting at 9 p.m.