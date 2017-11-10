Don’t forget about yourself

This week, I was reminded of the importance of taking care of yourself. I know, personally, that it is really easy to get roped into too many responsibilities. Then, before you know it, you find yourself juggling school, work, and clubs, and wondering where you can fit in food and sleep. That is the kind of week I found myself in. It wasn’t as if I planned it — life just happened, and the only thing to do was to face it and get through it. So as I am writing my editorial and falling asleep while I write it, I want to remind you all of the importance of taking care of yourself.

If you find yourself being drowned by a list of endless tasks and you are barely holding it together, put things into perspective. First of all, prioritize the things you need to get done. Is it more important to get that homework done, or to go that budget meeting? After all, what’s the worst thing that will happen if you don’t do everything you need to do? What if you rush through something that’s not as important and instead rest and prevent yourself from having a breakdown? Will the world end? Will your club fall apart? The answer, of course, is no. For me, it is hard to let go of complete control of something that I am doing. Even though I am overwhelmed with things I need to get done, I have a tendency to not take the help that is offered to me and just suffer through. Believe me, it is not worth it. You know you need a break when you find yourself sending incomprehensible text messages, just because you are so tired.

Life can get stressful, so if you need a moment to decompress — whether that’s taking a nap or watching a TV show—just do it. Your work won’t be your best if you are mentally and/or physically drained. If you find yourself on the verge of a breakdown, step back and do what you need to do for you. Things might look a little gloomy, but just remember it is better than it seems. You have a great opportunity to improve yourself and to study something you love. You have the opportunity to get involved in clubs and organizations that you are passionate about. It may not seem like it now, but you will look back on these stressful times one day and smile. These moments may seem like the worst right now, but they are not that bad, and will only get better. So don’t be afraid to ask for help and don’t forget that you should be a priority on your to-do list, too.