Quack or Treat, a new Stevens tradition?

On Tuesday, Oct. 31 the Student Government Association, in collaboration with the Office of Student Affairs, hosted “Quack or Treat.” The event was created in an attempt to create a long-lasting Halloween tradition on campus. In the past, an event called “Fright Night” existed, but it was phased out.

This year, students had the opportunity to collect candy from 25 different locations on campus, including different administrative offices in Howe, the Office of the President, and fraternity and sorority houses. SGA Senator Rami Kammourh said he was “impressed [they] ran out of all 200 trick-or-treat bags” that the SGA purchased for the event. The treats were courtesy of the SGA as well.