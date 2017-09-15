Stevens’ THRIVE focuses on health

On Sep. 13, local businesses and organizations in Hoboken and Hudson County came together for the second annual THRIVE event, which showcased resources for physical, mental, and emotional health and wellness. Organizations and businesses such as ShopRite of Hoboken, Women Rising of Jersey City, Mile Square Theatre, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and others sat at tables spread across Palmer Lawn to provide insight on their services and products and to provide resources for interested students. THRIVE swag was available for students who attended the event.