Davis Hall Crowned Dodgeball King at 2017 Tournament

On Tuesday, September 12, the freshman halls came together in Walker Gym to see which hall would be crowned this year’s dodgeball champion. Walker Gym was filled with students wearing an array of colors. This year, defending champions Hayden Hall battled in red, Humphreys Hall in green, Castle Point Hall (CPH) in blue, and Davis Hall in “yellow” (black seemed to be the color of choice among their team). As every group displayed their chants and began to prepare themselves, the referee (Stevens’ own chief of police, Timothy Griffin) stated some rules and closed with “Don’t be stupid!” With that, the games began.

The first match was a face-off between Humphreys Hall and Hayden Hall. The game erupted into chaos, but Hayden Hall’s strategy was to wait until all the balls came to them, and then to throw them sporadically. Despite this, Humphreys Hall did not let off their steam and it ultimately dwindled down to three girls on Hayden. However, they could not make Hayden Hall victorious once again: the last player standing for Hayden forfeited the match.

As Humphreys settled down after their win, it was time for CPH and Davis Hall to face off. Before the match started, the teams were already competing for the best chant. The match was close. There were lots of brutal shots, and both teams even began shouting obscene language. Davis Hall later won that match defeating CPH.

Davis Hall and Humphreys Hall were the last teams to play. While everyone watched upstairs, the two teams battled it out. Davis Hall showed Humphreys Hall no mercy and eliminated most of their players in the first couple of minutes. Eventually, everyone but one player on the Humphreys Hall team was eliminated. He gave it his all but was eliminated with a solid catch from a player on the Davis Hall team. Davis Hall residents erupted into cheers, and even though the other teams lost, they all regrouped and celebrated. However, Davis Hall residents still held the bragging rights over the residents of the other halls on campus.