[Meet the Greeks] Theta Xi

As we embark on a new year of school, a new year of Greek life comes with it. So then comes a new year filled with deep-rooted friendships, memories, and experiences. There are so many benefits from Greek life, but a sense of belonging and a deepened education are among the most overlooked. No other organization can provide the amount of enjoyment and amusement, while at the same time instilling responsibility, maturity, and leadership to college students.

Theta Xi is looking forward to another year of excitement and brotherhood that allows us to grow as people and students. The new memories that will be made and the progress of our chapter in providing support to each other and the community is in full swing as we wait for the commencement of this school year. Website