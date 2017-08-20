[Meet the Greeks] Sigma Nu

Founded in 1900, the Gamma Delta chapter of Sigma Nu has a century-old legacy on Castle Point – and is the longest running chapter of Sigma Nu in the country. At 62 members, we are one of the largest fraternities on campus and continue to grow each year! Our brotherhood consists of a diverse range of athletes, scholars, and student leaders all united in our founding principles of Love, Truth, and Honor. Our brotherhood strives to live by these ideals well beyond our four years at Stevens. Our vision is “Excelling with Honor” and in the next paragraph you’ll see how we do just that!

Over the past few years our chapter has received several national awards including – back to go back Sigma Nu Athlete of the Year in ’14 and ’15 and the coveted Rock Chapter award in ’15 – given to the top 5% of Sigma Nu chapters nationwide. In the last year, our brothers raised $5000 for philanthropy, committed over 1,000 hours of community service, and won multiple Greek Intramural League titles. In the process, our brotherhood recorded the 3rd highest GPA of Sigma Nu chapters nationwide, posting a 3.50 cumulative. Throughout the semester you’ll find us involved in campus activities and following up on our “Work hard play hard” mentality.