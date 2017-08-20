[Meet the Greeks] Alpha Phi

Only a few months have passed since the instillation of Alpha Phi at Stevens Institute of Technology. Nevertheless, the bonds between women have already modeled a sisterhood that is thought to have existed for decades. In the spring of 2017, Alpha Phi welcomed 45 empowering, diverse, and ambitious women. The opportunity to leave a lasting impact on campus and in the Hoboken community led to a dedicated and driven collection of women to form the Kappa Delta Chapter of Alpha Phi. The installation marked Alpha Phi’s second chapter within New Jersey and the 169th chapter internationally.

The sisterhood of Alpha Phi was established in 1872 at Syracuse University. Today, the principles of sisterhood, service, scholarship, leadership, loyalty and character continue to strengthen the growth of Alpha Phi and our sisters. For decades, philanthropic efforts have supported women’s heart health by promoting a healthy lifestyle and funding groundbreaking research. At Stevens Institute of Technology, the sisters of Alpha Phi are committed to service, academic excellence, and growing in character to better oneself and each other.

