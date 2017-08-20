Interview with Professor Miles

Professor Joseph Miles has lead the undergraduate engineering programs for nearly a decade. In the past, one could find him down at the Jersey shore, spending his Sundays in front of his home, tending to his rose garden and fishing under the sun. His garden and home have since moved to downtown Hoboken, and his academic curiosity at Stevens has been ever-present.

Professor Miles also came to Stevens over forty years ago as an undergraduate student, class of 1974, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. He later acquired a Master’s Degree in Management Science and another Master’s Degree in Computer Science at Stevens.

Upon finishing up his education, he entered the private sector, designing software for companies. But eventually, he returned to his Alma matter.

These days, he teaches the engineering design spine, which includes classes that feature robotics with C based programming, data acquisition, bridge design, electronic software, among other things. His classes are “hands on”, preparing students for in-depth engineering understanding.

When Miles came to the school, unlike most Stevens students, he commuted every day. However, he recommends to incoming students that they should “try staying on campus”, and connecting with other students to study and understand their class material. But commuters can succeed too; they just have to stay responsible, disciplined, and dedicated to their coursework — as does every student — in order to succeed.

Along with teaching, Miles oversees the Rock-Sat-C program, which is a volunteer aeronautics program funded by NASA. Students in this program design and build sounded rocket payloads, which then are launched into space by NASA. This past year, the Rock-Sat-C program worked on two experiments, one involved mechanical vibrations, and the other measured pressure through a pressure sensor on the nose of the rocket. Freshman with “an extensive engineering background” are welcomed to attend Rock-Sat-C meetings, during which they can witness some of the upper-level work available to them in the future.

Professor Miles has seen this school as a professor, a student, but also as a parent. He’s a dedicated scholar and academic and has been here long enough to know what it means to be a Duck.