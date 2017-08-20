Interview with Professor Borowski

By David Horowitz and Elina Tuder

Professor Borowski has been working at Stevens since the Fall of 2014, and he currently teaches CS 115 Intro to Computer Science, CS 385 Algorithms, and CS 370 Creative Problem Solving and Team Programming. Prior to his arrival at Stevens as a professor, Professor Borowski received a Bachelor of Science from Seton Hall University in Computer Science, and then continued to earn his Master’s Degree and PhD in Computer Science from Stevens.

Early in his career, Professor Borowski taught Computer Science at a magnet high school in Hackensack, NJ (Bergen County Academies) and worked for various companies. But, he explained, “I always wanted to teach at the college level, so when I saw that there was an opening at my alma mater, I applied. I was honored to be selected for the job.”

Professor Borowski enjoys working with Stevens students, as he finds that they are inquisitive, attentive, entrepreneurial, and tend to do well academically, as long as they put in the effort. He suggests to students that “Programming is not a spectator sport. [Students] will learn better by trying to solve problems and code solutions on their own than by watching someone else do it.” That’s not all of the advice Professor Borowski has for incoming freshmen; he also suggests that students are mindful of their workload, since once they fall behind, it can be an uphill battle to bounce back. He specifically suggests to “Keep a good balance between work and play.”

In addition to teaching at Stevens, Professor Borowski is the Associate Chair of Undergraduate Education for the CS department, so he assumes tasks such as scheduling courses and selecting course assistants to aid professors. Outside of Stevens, Professor Borowski is the Director of Music at St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson, NJ. There, he plays organ for Masses, an instrument which he has practiced since the age of 12. He also sings and leads the choir for his church, and sometimes also has private organ performances for his students at Saints Peters and Paul’s, across from the Edwin A. Stevens building (EAS).

Overall, Professor Borowski is excited to share his knowledge with a new group of students to help them make a difference.