HELSA celebrates Greek Independence Day

On Wednesday, March 22, the Hellenic Students Association (HELSA) hosted an event in Jacobus Lounge celebrating Greek Independence Day. Greek Independence Day is celebrated in honor of Greek independence from Ottoman Empire rule in the 19th century. Though the actual event is on March 25, HELSA and the Stevens Community celebrated it three days early by enjoying ethnic Greek foods such as Gyros, Hummus, and Greek Salad. “Our next event is Greek Easter on April 21st in Babbio Atrium”, said Nick Canavos, Preisdent of HELSA, “It’s Greeks biggest holiday and is celebrated by having a spread of traditional Greek food.” HELSA hopes to have a large turn out at this event similar to their independence day celebration.