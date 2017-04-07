Torch hosts Drag Race

On Wednesday, April 5 at 9 pm in Hayden Lounge, Torch hosted a Drag Race organized by Torch Vice President Courtney Evans. Torch is the LGBTQ society at Stevens that offers a safe space on campus for students to express their sexuality and support the LGBTQ community. The Torch Drag Race is an annual clothing drive for the Hoboken Shelter, located on Third and Bloomfield, and provides an opportunity for Torch members and the Stevens community to donate clothes. The event is hosted every spring semester and is open to everyone.