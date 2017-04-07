On Wednesday April 5, StevensTHON hosted a spelling bee which raised $740 for the Children’s Miracle Network. Each of the 22 competitors represented various clubs and organizations on campus, such as Alpha Phi Omega, Habitat for Humanity, and the track team. The winner and runner up each won a prize. After five rounds, eight competitors remained. In the end, Athina Cordero, representing SHPE, came in first place and won a $50 gift card to Bareburger, while Pete Goggi, representing Kappa Sigma, came in second place and won a $25 gift card to Bareburger. Both Athina and Pete donated their prizes back to help contribute to the money raised by the spell-a-thon. According to Stefanie Moran, the internal direct for StevensTHON, “we raised in total $740 which exceeded our expectation!” StevensTHON biggest event of the year, their 12-hour long dance marathon, will be held on April 28.