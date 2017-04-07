Letter to the Editor (Gianforte Academic Center)

The naming of the Gianforte Academic Center is a disgrace to this University and a testament to the rampant corruption in colleges nationwide. Stevens is an institution of higher learning; we are supposed to represent humanity’s best and brightest. We value reason above all. Yet, here we have buildings soon to be named after a man who outwardly supports falsehoods.

Mr. Gianforte supports creation “science”. Pseudoscience has no place at a research university – or in society at large, for that matter. This naming is a direct slap in the face to biology students and faculty. It is antithetical to the very ideals we stand for. Should this name remain, the Stevens community will know for certain that the administration can be bribed.