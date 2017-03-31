On Tuesday morning President Rump sent out another provoking tweet this time aimed at the Stupe. “We had another great News Conference at Rump Tower today. A couple of FAKE NEWS organizations were there but people truly get what’s going on”. During the press conference, the President repeatedly called out the Stupe for “false reporting” and having a “witch hunt” to bring down his administration. When challenged by a Stupe reporter to back his claims, the president ignored the reporter and only to come back later with more accusations against the paper. This adds the Stupe to the long list of media organizations that have been called out by the President. The only two remaining on the list are Foxxx News and The Stute. The President has repeatedly praised the two organizations for their “fair and accurate coverage” of the actions taken by his administration.

Even prior to his election, Rump has been targeting the media for their reporting. The situation peaked when Rump called Bizzfeed a “failing pile of garbage” and told a NNC reporter that “you are fake news.” The media took hold of this moment to target the then President-Elect and claim that he was silencing news organizations. The President has been fighting with the media about what is and isn’t fake news since he was elected. Most recently he tweeted out “If the people of our great country could only see how viciously and inaccurately my administration is covered by certain media!” This was likely his way to double down on the comments he made during the press conference.

Editor-in-Chief of the Stupe, Tarik Kdiry, denounced this claims of fake news as soon as the story broke. “Here at the Stupe, we are dedicated to bringing our readers factual and informative news.” When questioned about the stories that the president was referencing, the editor was referencing, he had to be run due to the rival media organizations closing in on his position.

When asked if he agreed with the President’s comments, White House Press Secretary Juan Licer told the Stupe to go stand in the hallway with all of the other fake news organizations that would not be allowed into his office for the press briefing. The Stupe will now have to rely on all reporting from The Stute to continue to write about the Rump administration. Prior to slamming the door shut Licer added, “The articles going out about this administration from the Stupe are simply not true, and must be stopped.” It is likely that the administration is upset over the articles with anonymous sources claiming that the President is not actually a US citizen, but an alien from an unknown planet.