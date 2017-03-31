All sports cancelled due to massive weather fluctuations

All sports games have been suspended indefinitely pending meteorologistic investigation.

In recent weeks, repeated weather fluctuations have caused the fields on and off Snevets campus to become unusable.

Some students have been complaining about the weather as well, citing the frequent climbing of temperature, followed by a sudden drop.

Student athletes seem to be taking this cancellation worse than others. Said one student (probably). “It was the only thing to look forward to in midterm season.”