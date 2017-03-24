Sexual education committee in the works

In order to determine the sexual education needs of the Stevens community, SGA Senator Melanie Caba, with help of Senior Senator Andy Waldron, Dean Kristie Damell, and Dean Kenneth Nilsen, has created an initiative to form a Sexual Education Committee on campus. By next semester, they plan to be in full swing, working to spread awareness about sexual health education in the Stevens community.

“After having a few discussions with Dean Damell and Dean Nilsen”, explained Caba, in charge of the initiative, “we are working on efforts to profile the current Stevens sexual health culture and determine ways in which to improve existing services and engage and community in providing adequate, inclusive, and comprehensive sexual education. We are really aiming to figure out what are the best methods of introducing sexual education and sexual health environment into the Stevens Community.”

Dean Kristie Damell was also enthusiastic about the committee, saying, “The SGA has been working hard to better understand the health needs of the student body through surveys and conversations, and as part of this dialogue we thought it would be great to get a group of students and administrators together to talk about education and awareness around sexual health.” Damell is the Tile IX coordinator and a strong advocate for this committee, hoping it will be able to ” identify the gaps in education and help myself and others better prepare the students and provide services both on and off-campus.” She also explained the current programs that have existed on campus involving sexual health education, including “Sex Positivity” and a presentation by Sigma Phi Epsilon and Delta Tau Delta about consent.

The committee is looking for students who are passionate in improving areas of sexual health and who are willing and able to discuss sexual health topics and issues in a respectful and safe practice. Those who are interested in joining the committee can fill out this google form, or contact Melanie Caba via Stevens email.

https://goo.gl/forms/GFMNMsmqSiQWwJJi2