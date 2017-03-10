Kappa Sigma presents: Stronger than Cancer

Kappa Sigma hosted their first annual Stronger than Cancer event on Tuesday, March 7 in Schaefer Gym. This fundraiser event was in honor of Aedan Wall, the biological brother of Liam Wall, a Brother of Kappa Sigma at Stevens. He was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a very rare form of cancer that can develop from connective tissues in the body, such as muscles, fat, bones, the linings of joints, or blood vessels. Wall fiercely battled for eight months before it claimed his life on January 3, 2017.

In honor of his spirit, The Aedan Wall Medical Support Fund, Stevens Institute of Technology Wrestling Team, and the Kappa Sigma fraternity devised a way to support Aedan’s family in this difficult time by creating a fun athletic competition with a heartfelt message.

This event was a way to show one’s strength and raise money, all of which went to the Memorial Sloan Kettering fund, a fund for cancer research, in Aedan’s name. The competition hosted numerous categories, including deadlift, squat, bench, pull-up, and push-up, divided into sections based on gender and weight. There were also prizes for the winners based on the categories, including one for strongest sorority and strongest fraternity.

The strongest sorority was awarded to Phi Sigma Sigma, whom lifted a total of 2265 pounds. The strongest fraternity goes to Sigma Phi Epsilon, whom lifted a total of 6685 lbs lifted.

“It was a great charity event that allowed all the fraternities to get together and support each other,” says Evan Bedser, a Brother of Sigma Phi Epsilon, who competed in squat, deadlift, and bench press.

The individual winners for each category were: Nick Krute for lifting 555 lbs in deadlift, Neil William Forrester for lifting 500 lbs in squat, K.C. Vasilas for lifting 365 lbs in bench press , Erik Saar for completing 37 pull ups, and Peyton Ouano for completing 106 push ups.

The event raised a total of $610, $160 0f which were just donations from spectators. 48 competitors participated in the competition, including competitors from Sigma Phi Epsilon, Kappa Sigma, Delta Tau Delta, Alpha Phi Omega, Theta Xi, Sigma Nu, Phi Sigma Sigma, Sigma Delta Tau, and Theta Phi Alpha.

“Overall the event went really well,” Ronald Ankner, fundraising chair of Kappa Sigma, states, “There was some really stiff competition, but also a friendly atmosphere. All of the money raised will be donated to Memorial Sloan Kettering in Aedan Wall’s name.”

The Wall Family is accepting donations for their GoFundMe page. For more information, please visit thestute.com.

