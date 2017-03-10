In 1976, Habitat for Humanity International was founded to be a non-governmental and nonprofit organization, located in over 70 countries. Its mission is to create a world where everyone has a place to live. The organization provides housing, lodging, and transportation funds for the underprivileged across the world. On March 8, Stevens students attempted to bring this vision to life by setting up a stall on campus to help a North Carolina couple support their granddaughter by providing donations for her basic necessities and daily well-being.

By selling brownies for charity on Walker Lawn, the students intend to collect enough money to ensure that the family receives basic shelter and nutrients. Habitat for Humanity’s mission of ensuring that the basic right of all humankind, a shelter and four walls, is carried forward today by the minds and visions of many of our students, with the charitable intention of providing a better quality of life to millions of the homeless around the world.