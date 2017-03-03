International Women’s Day celebrates the progress women have achieved in social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. In celebration of Women’s Day, Stevens is organizing a symposium with Women’s Programs and Amnesty International. The event is meant to “forge a more inclusive, gender equal campus and world” by allowing organizations to come together and voice their opinions on topics that are important to the student body. The event will begin with an introductory speaker. Tables will be set up by volunteers to teach attendees about women’s issues.

Amnesty International is currently looking for volunteers from various organizations to host a table. Interested clubs should provide a campaign or topic that they will discuss with the Stevens community. The presenters should be informative, passionate, and well-informed on the topic. “For instance, Amnesty International would not speak about what it means to be women in business, but rather issues that relate to our mission statement that our general body has expressed interest in,” explains Ruthy Levi, Outreach Chair for Amnesty. Levi encourages topics that can open a dialogue. The presenters should tell people how change can be enacted. The goal is not to simply educate faculty, staff, and students, but to provide the means by which a difference can be initiated. The table should provide pamphlets, informative sheets, or information on how to contact local representatives. Donations are also encouraged at a table, Levi says “…a poster discussing the taboo of periods will also include a collection.” Table displays should be inviting to encourage faculty, staff, and students to discuss the related topic.

Clubs that are interested in presenting or has any questions, should contact rlevi@stevens.edu, aquinn3@stevens.edu, or phalkiad@stevens.edu. The deadline to confirm participation is Friday, March 3 at 8:00 p.m.

The symposium will be held on Wednesday, March in Babbio Atrium; setup begins at 2:00 p.m. and the event is from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.