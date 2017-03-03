Stevens Poetry Club and Theta Phi Alpha host Planned Poethood

Poetry Club and Theta Phi Alpha co-hosted a charity event, Planned Poethood, a stand-up poetry event. Poetry Club president Jessica Martin opened up the event with a poem. Other Poetry Club members proceeded after Martin. Once the members presented their work, the floor was open to the audience. Both original poems, as well as stand up poems by renowned authors were presented. The poems had different moods ranging from light-hearted, hilarious topics to more serious issues on body issues and sexual abuse. The event raised around $150 for Planned Parenthood.