Fashion Week around the world

Fashion Week began in New York on February 9 and will end in Paris on March 8. Regardless of whether they’re in NY, London, Milan, or Paris, designers around the world are sharing a sneak peak of what to expect for Fall and Winter in 2017. Though winter is hopefully coming to an end soon, it’s never too early to start your wardrobe for next season. I’ll take you through my personal favorites for both men and women for Fall 2017.

The trends that were spotted across runways included pants suits, long gloves, ruffles, floral, and fun furs. Statement jackets in bold, colored furs, bright patterns, and sparkling textures popped up in many of the collections. Velvet was also quite common, as well as plaid and very saturated primary and secondary colors.

My favorite collection was Bally, though they are actually more known for shoes than clothes. The richly colored prints are what caught my eye. Overall the collection used deep, jewel tones with metallic and shiny velvet. One of my favorite women’s pieces looks combined a silky emerald green blouse with a mid-calf, cheetah print skirt and black and white accessories, such as a chevron print purse strap. I also loved the men’s matching plaid suits, which came in navy, forest green, and purple. There was a gorgeous, cranberry red, suede moto jacket, a shimmering green, blouse with ruffles down the front and a big bow, and a luxe animal print that took on every shape of clothing. I hope to see department stores playing with similar patterns and colors next fall!

Marco de Vincenzo’s ruffles are what really stood out for me. The most memorable piece was a pink sweater with a layer of pink, blue, and orange ruffles stretching from the end of one sleeve, across the breast, to the other. This bold top was paired with a high-waisted, brown leather skirt and tall boots in a splotchy, reddish leopard print. This collection also had tons of short fur jackets in tons of crazy colors and prints. A male model sported a red and blue striped coat over a grey monochrome ensemble, and the first female model wore a deep blue coat depicted the pyramids under a night sky that was vaguely reminiscent of Starry Night.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Victoria Beckham stuck to a minimalist, menswear inspired collection with loose structures and monochrome palettes. She has a perfect sense how to wear and style a turtleneck, my favorites being a black turtleneck, sweater dress with white, wavy, vertical stripes, and tiny white flecks for texture. I also loved her deconstructed, grey and white button down that tied in the middle and featured a high, collarless neck. Her shirt dresses created long silhouettes, high necks, and drop waists, cut off at mid-calf.

See by Chloe had a folksy, boho vibe similar to Anthropologie or Free People for us poorer folk. It also had a slight blue-collar, workman’s feel due to the knee-high combat boots most of the models were wearing. I loved the long, frock dresses, mainly because of their artsy, floral patterns. They also had interesting details for the sleeves. See, among other designers, is also keeping the statement sleeve alive. Two models wore matching floral, lace dresses, one in blue and one in pink, which were layered over shirts with ruffle details and large bell sleeves. The collection also had an adorable pair of skirt overalls that flared at the bottom and had think straps.

New York also released new men’s collections by a handful of designers in early February. My favorite of these being BOSS, which had a beautiful, muted palette of gray, burgundy, navy and black. The coats definitely stood out the most. From stylish parks to leather trench coats, classic pea coats, capes and more, there was a coat for every occasion. The coat I liked the most was a long gray-blue trench, with navy accents inside the labels and on the cuff sand belt. Most of the outfits were sleek and monochrome, including a navy on navy suit and a burgundy suit with a floor length color block scarf.

John Elliot’s collection featured easy to wear, athleisure looks for casual day looks. My absolute favorite was a long sleeved, white and black striped turtleneck (shocker), layered under a loose black button down with a gray denim jacket thrown over top. The bottom looked to be black joggers that seamlessly melted into black slip on sneakers. Other looks combined classic and sporty pieces for perfect NYC vibes. Track joggers with sweaters, car coats and sneakers, sweats and blazers, trousers with track jackets… Elliot knows athleisure.

Lastly, Fear of God had some interesting focus pieces, also for casual wear. Many of the models wore a top that can only be described as a polo sweatshirt. Loose, thick sweatshirt material with a contrast collar and three buttons makes for a dressier take on the sweatshirt and jeans. Fear of God also knows how to do denim on denim right. One model wore dark denim jeans with a matching zipper, denim jacket over a plain black hoodie with red-laced sneakers. Also… plaid joggers? To be honest, I’m not sure how I feel about the Christmas-y sweatpants some of the models were wearing, but I do like the idea.