SGA aims for smoke-free campus

This past week, a new SGA subcommittee was formed with the intention of making Stevens a Smoke-Free campus. Melanie Caba, one of the newly elected Sophomore Senators and committee head, proposed this idea and is leading the goal. Stevens, in accordance with New Jersey’s Smoke-Free Air Act, currently prohibits smoking indoors, including the smoking of e-cigarettes and vapes. The goal of the SGA’s new subcommittee is to “make Stevens a 100% smoke free campus”, says Caba. This means that smoking, in all forms, would be completely prohibited across campus.

Stevens’ current policy prohibits smoking outside within 25 feet of any building, as of the beginning of this school year. Due to the small size of Stevens’ campus, “no two academic buildings are really even 25ft away from each other, so technically you are not allowed to smoke anywhere”, according to Caba. “I just felt like this was the right direction to go in.”

Tentative goals include placing non-smoking signs around campus and having someone enforce the policy, such as campus police, especially in the less populated areas of the campus. Expecting some controversy, Caba is also considering additional goals, including dedicated smoking areas and education regarding any new policies and the risks of smoking.

Caba has meetings lined up with administration regarding this issue, but there is no time frame currently set in place. She hopes to have a more comprehensive plan with steps and a timeframe after collaborating with administration.