KSA Holidays of Love

In Korea, there is more than one holiday related to love. There’s the traditional Valentine’s day, where it is customary for the female partner to give a gift to the male. There is White day, where it is customary for the male to give to the female. And there is Black day, a day centered around single people loving themselves. The KSA event combined all of these into one the day after Valentine’s Day. They set up an area in Jacobus Lounge for each day, served food and bubble tea, and greeted each guest with a rose when they arrived.