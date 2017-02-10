What a journey it has been, what a journey to come

Hello friend, thanks for taking the time to have this moment with me again. I hope you have had a great week and are looking forward to a great weekend. My week has been great except for this one weird moment I had during the week. Was it Wednesday night? Tuesday? Anyway, I just had this sudden realization that I am almost halfway done with my career here at Stevens. In a couple months I will be exactly halfway through college with only a mere two years left before graduation. I know that some of you reading this are a couple months from graduating while some of you have just started your second out of eight semesters. These last few semesters have really flown by. Whether this is due to the incredibly demanding workload, or the massive amounts of fun I am having, I am both happy and sad that it will come to an end just as quickly. This realization of mine really only comes down to numbers. Two more years until graduation. It’s merely a fact but it has so much meaning to it. It really made me think about what I have done since I set foot on campus. Everything from coming here to attend the Stute freshman weekend, to finishing my first semester, and even becoming your Editor happened right here. With all of that and everything in between, I am humbled that I am fortunate enough to have these opportunities and share them with my family, friends, and especially you, my faithful reader. With that, I also realize that I have two more years to make the most of what is offered here and I look forward to seeing what lies ahead. For those currently in the first year, my advice to you is to relax and go with the flow. The work doesn’t get any easier, but you get much better at dealing with it. What more can you ask for? And for those currently in their third, fourth, or even fifth year here, send me advice! I’d be happy to hear it.

Nevertheless, here we are one week later and I hope that this finds you well. Until next time, take care!