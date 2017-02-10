SDS presents Twelfth Night

Twelfth Night, presented by Stevens Dramatic Society (SDS), is definitely a production you don’t want to miss! The Shakespearean comedy is centered around Viola, a young woman who has lost her brother, and is shipwrecked on the land of Illyria. Alone in a new place, she disguises herself as a man with the name Cesario, and goes to work for a nobleman named Orsino. He assigns her the task of delivering love letters to a woman who is mourning over her dead brother, Olivia.

After some time though, Viola finds herself falling in love with Orsino. Additionally, Olivia, who Orsino loves, in love with Viola (who she believes is Cesario). With the love triangle/romance element, and the comedic banter of those from Olivia’s house (including Malvolio, Feste, Sir Toby, and Maria) as well as Orsino’s rival in love, Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Twelfth Night is definitely for those who love romcom, drama, and plot twist surprises, and happy endings.

Unexpectedly, there is a lot of music in the production, including an guitar solo, guitar and flute duet, as well as full songs with lead singers and a choir scattered throughout the show. The show is easy to follow, and the innuendos are easy to pick up, despite the play being entirely in Shakespearean language. The show runs for approximately two hours, with intermission after the first hour, and is a delight to watch even with limited set changes because of the medieval costumes, dramatic and intended over the top acting, and musical elements.

Stevens Dramatic Society (SDS)’s winter production Twelfth Night will be performed at DeBaun Auditorium on February 10 and 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $2 for Stevens students and are $5 for general admission.