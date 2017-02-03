President Trump nominates Gorsuch for Supreme Court Justice

President Donald Trump addressed the nation this past Tuesday via the unconventional means of Facebook Live, and nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch as his choice for the role of Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. The position was vacant due to the death of the then-Justice Antonin Scalia in the Feb. 2016. Needless to say, this gives the Republican party and Trump an assurance that the court will have a strongly conservative direction for several years to come.

The nomination marks another fulfillment of Trump’s campaign promises. He proudly stated before making the nomination, “I made a promise to the American people. If I were elected President, I would find the very best judge in the country for the Supreme Court.” Gorsuch has attended prestigious universities like Columbia, Harvard, and even Oxford. “It is an extraordinary resume, as good as it gets!” President Trump said.

Several Democratic senators, however, are unsatisfied with Trump’s pick. They believe that Gorsuch is biased towards corporations over working Americans, and has also never supported women’s rights. Another reason for their dissatisfaction is due to the fact that Republican senators refused to hold hearings to fill the vacancy left by Scalia’s untimely demise, giving the upcoming election as an excuse.

Ignoring Gorsuch’s qualifications or experience, this nomination means one thing to the Democrats; Republicans are the majority in all three branches, despite Democrats enforcing their agendas in the past several years.