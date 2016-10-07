A Public Service Announcement

It has been made clear that Stevens Institute of Technology is unaware of the current state of affairs regarding intolerance within its fraternity life. I am an observant participant in the actions of fraternities and their members–active, dormant, disaffiliated, and alumni.

Writing this, I am angered that houses are used as a physical shield to hide hazing rituals.. I am angered over the use of deplorable language that is encouraged by members of these organizations. I am angered people will only ever see the effort the fraternity community at Stevens puts into masking their racist hazing activities with community service and philanthropy events. As a student at Stevens I can concur that being in a fraternity is a big waste of time, unless you’re interested in perpetuating racist, sexist, and homophobic behavior and actions.



Firstly, I am aware that there are members who do not personally use derogatory, or insulting language, but these members are also willing to look away when these words are targeted towards other individuals, even when those individuals are their own brothers. Secondly, I am aware that there are more members who claim the idea that having discussions about these topics is the encroachment of “PC culture” on their brotherhood that they have kept safe of all political correctness and hold these offensive acts and words as beaming examples of free speech. Lastly, I am aware that many fraternities on this campus believe they promote an environment which is open and accepting to all, but fail to see the hypocrisy through their actions. Through firsthand experience with this matter, I have arrived at the conclusion that Fraternities will continue to shelter the scum of our campus and therefore must be overhauled or removed. If it wasn’t clear, my experience in this community has shown that Stevens fraternities do not have any regard for the following groups of individuals:

1. Minority Community Members (Blacks, Latinos, Asians, Native American Students)

2. Religious Minorities

3. Women (Who are not in sororities)

4. Members of the LGBTQ+ community.

5. People with physical or mental disabilities

For all students who wish to find an environment of acceptance, you will not find it in the Stevens Fraternity Community. A word of advice if you’re a member of the communities mentioned above, don’t give these drug and alcohol consuming, party houses the benefit of the doubt. You will be disappointed. Do not join with the intention of changing the behavior of low-key racists. They don’t want to change. I myself have heard the words: “Nigger”, “Faggot”, “Cunt”, and “Spick” being used loudly and proudly within the walls of a fraternity, and seen firsthand the reluctance to admit that this language is in any way questionable. Do not seek to join a space in which you and the morals you hold will not be respected.